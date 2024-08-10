 Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Simple Yet Effective Practices That Help Parents De-stress
Tips for managing stress while nurturing your relationships as a parent

Riddhima Kapoor SahniUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
article-image

Parenting, while rewarding, can often be stressful. However, stress is something that can be managed with the right strategies. Here are some effective practices that I believe are essential for any parent looking to de-stress:

Meditate regularly

Taking out a few minutes each day for meditation can make a significant difference. Whether you are a working parent or a homemaker, find a quiet corner to meditate, even if it is just five minutes. Turn off your phone, close your eyes, and focus on your breath. If you are a working parent, take a break to meditate in your office. If you are a homemaker, use the time when the kids are at school.

Workout

Another way to reduce stress is engaging in physical activity. I find yoga particularly effective, but it varies from person to person. Whether it's yoga, going to the gym to sweat it out, or any other form of exercise, just 15 to 20 minutes can help you de-stress. Choose an activity that suits you – some people prefer the calm of yoga, while others might enjoy the intensity of a gym workout.

article-image

Join a parenting group

Another thing I find effective and helpful for de-stressing is joining parent group or forum. Such groups help you connect with other parents through provide both emotional support and motivation. Sharing experiences and advice with other parents help you feel less isolated and more empowered. It’s a wonderful way to exchange tips, offer support, and receive encouragement.

Prioritise your relationship

While striving hard to being good parents, we sometimes unintentionally neglect our partners. Scheduling a weekly date night can strengthen your relationship. Seek help from your parents, in-laws, or trusted friends to look after the kids, and spend some time with your partner. Even spending just one hour together can make a difference.These practices are not just about managing stress but also about nurturing the relationships that matter most. By taking care of yourself and your partnership, you can be the best parent you can be.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)

