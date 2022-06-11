Restaurant review: Fiona at Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport offers a delectable range of dishes and cocktails

Nachos topped with refried beans and cheese fondue, guacamole, salsa and sour cream |

In India, our relationship with food is sacred and we are love treating our tastebuds. Just like any other place, Mumbai enjoys its Sunday as well…maybe with a little more chilled attitude and relaxed mood.

Sunday Brunches are an elaborate affair with lavish spreads, gallons of cocktails, variety of desserts and everything in between. If you are one of those who need an excuse to pamper yourself over the weekend — you would appreciate a Sunday that offers some delectable food, some glasses of signature concoctions, live counters, followed by a spa session that can take your stress away.

Fiona at Radisson Blu International Airport is a perfect option for this kind of a Sunday. Their brunch and a therapeutic massage by a certified masseur/ masseuse is something to look forward to.

Spread across an expansive space overlooking a beautifully manicured lawn, this restaurant welcomes you with a soothing vibe. You will be marvelled at how thoughtful the menu has been curated with just one look at the brunch spread. Be it kebabs from the tandoor, burgers, nachos, home-cooked ravioli, veg and non-veg sushi with a dash of wasabi, live chaat counter, some fresh appam with stew — the place offers dishes from the various region, states, and countries that satisfies your soul.

A list of cocktails by the in-house master blender is an added attraction.

However, one thing that steals the show is their mutton biryani. Cooked to perfection, Fiona offers one of the best biryanis in the city…hands down! Juicy, rich, flavoursome and finger-licking...

Just opposite their open kitchen, which is another highlight of the place, is a dessert counter that can light up the face of anyone — from a kid to an adult. Cakes, puddings, Indian sweets, doughnuts — a perfect destination for those with a sweet tooth. However, for those who love to enjoy sweets from North India, these desserts might be a little let down.

The outlet also has an ala carte menu, which lets you pick and order meals as per your personal preference in case you are looking for something specific.

What’s amazing about the space is the live chaat and pasta counter set near the lawn area which offers a pretty delightful view of the garden with a life-size Buddha statue that adds serene energy to the atmosphere instantly.

What also works in making this Sunday brunch a perfect pick is the service and hospitality of the place. In case you are one of those who love to end your meal with a cup of caffeine, their filter coffee is a must-try.

As you wrap up your meal, make sure to book a slot at the Unora Spa for a massage that will certainly destress you and let you relax. With a variety of massages to pick from - choose the one that meets your need. From full-body to treatment that focuses on a specific area, there is a list to pick from. Ranging from 30 mins and upwards, one thing assured their masseur/ masseuse are well-versed with their job and give a massotherapy that will put you to sleep. In fact, a session with them will give you a better insight into your stress points, knots developed in your body and unknown pain - making you understand the essence of why massage with aromatic oil was always given so much importance in our Ancient Indian society.

As you fight the humidity of the city, give yourself a much-deserved break with a brunch and some blends by the bartender that rush to your head and lets you enjoy and appreciate the Sunday.

Price for two: Rs 2,500 (excluding taxes)