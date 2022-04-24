Food Review: Korea to Japan... Yazu Pan Asian Supper Club in Mumbai offers fabulous pan-Asian cuisine

After a long tiring day, what could give one more comfort than a piping hot bowl of Tibetan Thenthuk with veggies or chicken and some Burnt Chilli Ramen Noodle? Or how about some Salmon roll and creamy coconut curry with sticky rice? As tempting as these dishes might sound, it’s all about finding the right place to relish the OG flavours of pan Asia cuisine. Located in Andheri West right near Infinity Mall is Yazu Pan Asian Supper Club, which offers a taste of Asia under one roof.

The quaint, cosy ambiance of the restaurant makes it the perfect pad for casual dining or for just dropping by to sip their signature, Wasabi Martini. This Japanese horseradish in gin and vermouth is an empyrean experience that every blend lover would appreciate. Along with food a heavy emphasis has been given to cocktail curation.

Yazu resonates with the present times and brings dishes to the table from a global perspective, amalgamating modern and traditional elements. The art of creating harmony between ancient and avant-garde gastronomy is done by the chefs with utmost authenticity. Chef Vadim, the head chef at Yazu, brings the best of the Korean and Japanese world. He is able to offer the right fare and makes sure the detailing stands out.

The highlight of their menu is the Poke bowl — a Hawaiian dish that is deeply-rooted in Japanese cuisine and is available in four variants. For the uninitiated, imagine having open sushi. Opt for their Ahi Tuna Poke bowl, which comes with the goodness of Yellow Fin Tuna mixed with Teriyaki sauce, Sriracha sauce, Shichimi Togarashi, Sesame oil, sesame seeds, Cucumber, Tamago (Japanese omelette) Tempura Flakes, Edamame seeds, Crispy fried onion, Garlic Chips, Crispy Wonton, Sushi Rice, Wasabi and Ginger. Also, their Rock Shrimp Tempura deserves a place on your list. Deep-fried in cornflour and tempura mix butter, mixed with spicy dynamite — this one pairs well with their signature cocktails.

For those who can handle high level of spice, Bhut Jolokia Mule — a stir of the spiciest chilli with vodka, ginger and lemon. While their food stands out, the same cannot be said about their desserts. Skipping it wouldn't make you miss much.

To sum it, Yazu knows the nitty-gritty of pan-Asian cuisine and gives you a pleasant experience.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST