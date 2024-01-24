 Republic Day Shopping: 4 'Made In India' Products To Add To Your Cart
What are you shopping for this festive season? Take hints from the curated list of things to add to your cart.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
As India celebrates the Republic Day on January 26, we guess you are already shopping for the season. From trendy tri-colour dresses to celebrate the national festival to spacious backpacks for your long weekend plans, here's a curated list of things you need to add to your cart. We suggest you embrace home brands and purchase Made in India products.

(1) Ethnic wear

Add a tri-colour saree or a graceful dupatta to your wardrobe to raise the festive spirit. To grab the ethnic look, you may choose from legacy brands such as Ratanji Kheraj's Paitani sarees, Moora's block print collection, Suta's 'Khula Asman' dupatta among others.

(2) Sweets to celebrate

Celebrations go incomplete without sweets, isn't it? You may celebrate Republic Day with fresh preparations from the shop next door or ask for Haldiram's festive boxes - Kaju Kattli, Orange Burfi, and more.

(3) Cosmetics

In case you have a busy day filled with activities commemorating the R' Day at your society and office, choosing the right make-up options is the key. You may go with top brands from India such as Himalaya, RENÉE, and VLCC to shine at your events.

(4) Backpack

If you are looking forward to observing the day by travelling and witnessing how regions distance apart celebrate this occasion, you may add to your cart spacious backpacks by Lavie Sport, one of well-known bag brands in India.

