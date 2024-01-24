Mumbai This Weekend: From Stand-Up Comedy To Food Fest, 5 Amazing Events You Must Visit

Mumbai looks forward to a stunning weekend filled with amazing events and activities. There's a lot on the line-up for those wanting to step out of their homes and enjoy what the city has to offer them. From comedy shows, music concerts, and art workshops, the maximum city is loaded to spend a great evening this Saturday and Sunday. For the foodies loving Chinese food, celebrating the Year of Dragon is on the cards.

(1) Stand-Up Comedy By Biswa Kalyan Rath

Wanting to mark the weekend with an uncontrollable dose of laughter? A stand-up comedy session by artist Biswa Kalyan Rath awaits your presence. Witness an atmosphere engulfed with giggles and cheer with the comedian’s impressive comic timing and relatable jokes.

Location: Infiniti Mall, Malad

Date: January 27

(2) Singer Chithra Live In Concert

Every music lover in the city would be excited to know that one of the legendary singers of India is visiting Mumbai and performing there. Those who love tuning into retro Bollywood beats and South Indian film songs may go ahead to book their tickets for a live concert of K. S. Chithra.

Location: Shanmukhananda Hall, King Circle

Date: January 27

(3) Kathak Dance

Looking forward to spending an evening learning something new? You may attend the Kathak dance workshop taking place in the city for dance enthusiasts wanting to tap their beats the traditional way. If you wish to groove embracing the sounds of the payals and ghungroos, this is your weekend destination.

Location: Dorangos Hall 2, Bandra

Date: January 27 onwards

(4) Knife Painting

Love doodling on your notebook? Attend a session to showcase your artistic skills by painting using a knife. All you need to have is an interest in going creative and exploring the art form. People may head to this guided session with no prior experience of the canvas.

Location: Shobha's Art Studio, Bandra West

Date: January 26 onwards

(5) Food Fest Celebrating Year of the Dragon

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with some of their authentic cuisines. You need no visa to experience the flavours of China, as the festive extravaganza at Mumbai's KOKO restaurant promises to transport you to the region with its special menu including Longevity Noodles, Golden Luck Chicken Dumpling, Royal Truffle Kailan, and more. These dishes can be tried with classic cocktails to spice up the celebration.

Location: KOKO, Lower Parel

Date: January 25 onwards