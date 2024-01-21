Mumbai: 24th Edition Of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Kicks Off On High Note; Check Events & Schedule

The 24th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival – the much-awaited event every year– kickstarted on a visually appealing note on Saturday. Beginning in 1999 at the iconic location of Cross Maidan in south Mumbai, the enthralling carnival is known for featuring arts, music and culture – all under one roof. Described as Asia's largest multidisciplinary street arts festival, the spectacular affair has soared to new heights this year. It has been made a part of the vibrant 'Mumbai Festival' scheduled from January 20-28.
The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival opened with musical performances by Tushar Guha’s Nrityanjali, high-energy rap featuring Dharavi kids and the spirited Lezim dance, a reflection of Marathi folk culture. Mesmerising Kathak and Odissi performances accompanied by soulful 'kavya vachan' (poetry reading) enriched the festive spirit.
More than 300 programmes arranged
The annual extravaganza offers more than 300 programmes spread across 25 accessible venues in the city. The events range from visual arts, dance, music, theatre to literature, heritage walks and puppet shows.
The silent SoBo street adorning the 'Kala Ghoda' statue turns lively as visitors from across India and globe throng to be part of fun and fair. No doubt, the artworks located near the Jehangir Art Gallery and the CSMVS/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya/Prince of Wales Museum are the festival's mainstay.
This year, the stunning installations include 'Golden Cage' which will make you ponder on the travail of a caged bird losing connect with nature, spectrum formed by discs creating light art and 'Bottled Breach' crafted from plastic bottles. The art space will also exhibit panels from the book ‘Ayodhya: A Walk Through the Living Heritage.’
One may head to the enthralling fest with their family and friends to walk through Instagrammable artworks, enjoy impressive shows, fall in love with heartfelt poetry and try hands at workshops.
An enticing schedule
Jan 21: Talking Life with Javed Akhtar, NM Kabir
Jan 22: Live performance by singer Jashan Bhumkar
Jan 23: Kathak fusion on 'Meghdoot' by Disha Desai
Jan 24: Art of tea with Radhika Batra
Jan 25: Workshop by Xavier’s Resource Center for visually challenged
Jan 26: Cooking with millets by chef Bhairav Singh
Jan 27: Puppet show by Talking Turtles
Jan 28: Cinema and the city by Ahana Kumra with RJ Pareee