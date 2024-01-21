Mumbai: 24th Edition Of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Kicks Off On High Note; Check Events & Schedule | @kgafest

The 24th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival – the much-awaited event every year– kickstarted on a visually appealing note on Saturday. Beginning in 1999 at the iconic location of Cross Maidan in south Mumbai, the enthralling carnival is known for featuring arts, music and culture – all under one roof. Described as Asia's largest multidisciplinary street arts festival, the spectacular affair has soared to new heights this year. It has been made a part of the vibrant 'Mumbai Festival' scheduled from January 20-28.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival opened with musical performances by Tushar Guha’s Nrityanjali, high-energy rap featuring Dharavi kids and the spirited Lezim dance, a reflection of Marathi folk culture. Mesmerising Kathak and Odissi performances accompanied by soulful 'kavya vachan' (poetry reading) enriched the festive spirit.

More than 300 programmes arranged

The annual extravaganza offers more than 300 programmes spread across 25 accessible venues in the city. The events range from visual arts, dance, music, theatre to literature, heritage walks and puppet shows.

The silent SoBo street adorning the 'Kala Ghoda' statue turns lively as visitors from across India and globe throng to be part of fun and fair. No doubt, the artworks located near the Jehangir Art Gallery and the CSMVS/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya/Prince of Wales Museum are the festival's mainstay.

This year, the stunning installations include 'Golden Cage' which will make you ponder on the travail of a caged bird losing connect with nature, spectrum formed by discs creating light art and 'Bottled Breach' crafted from plastic bottles. The art space will also exhibit panels from the book ‘Ayodhya: A Walk Through the Living Heritage.’

One may head to the enthralling fest with their family and friends to walk through Instagrammable artworks, enjoy impressive shows, fall in love with heartfelt poetry and try hands at workshops.

Great stories from movies linger in the heart like timeless echoes, weaving a tapestry of emotions and memories that endure long after the screen goes dark.



Vasudaiva Kutumbakam by @anandpatdocu was the perfect example of such cinema. #kgaf #kalaghodaartsfestival #kgaf2024 pic.twitter.com/JV0XvQjxgS — Kala Ghoda Arts Fest (@kgafest) January 20, 2024

An enticing schedule

Jan 21: Talking Life with Javed Akhtar, NM Kabir

Jan 22: Live performance by singer Jashan Bhumkar

Jan 23: Kathak fusion on 'Meghdoot' by Disha Desai

Jan 24: Art of tea with Radhika Batra

Jan 25: Workshop by Xavier’s Resource Center for visually challenged

Jan 26: Cooking with millets by chef Bhairav Singh

Jan 27: Puppet show by Talking Turtles

Jan 28: Cinema and the city by Ahana Kumra with RJ Pareee