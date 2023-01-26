Republic Day 2023: Pilot Gaurav Taneja made history by drawing the largest map of India as part of mission 'Aasman Mein Bharat'

e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRepublic Day 2023: Pilot Gaurav Taneja made history by drawing the largest map of India as part of mission 'Aasman Mein Bharat'

'Aasman Mein Bharat' mission is Pilot Gaurav’s tribute to the nation and an attempt to take India to its peak level

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Twitter: Gaurav Taneja
Pilot, popular Youtuber, and fitness expert Gaurav Taneja drew a large Indian map in the air on the occasion of the Republic Day under his mission called 'Aasman Mein Bharat'.

Gaurav Taneja has a 12 years and 6000 hours of flying experience and he accomplished this mission in a span of 3 hours by flying 350 kilometres in the sky to create a 350 km long India's map.

He shared a post of this achievement on Twitter along with a picture of India's ma showing his route details and captioned it as: "We created History, the largest map of Bharat . Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a 350 km long map. Aapke support aur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha. #AasmanMeinBharat #HappyRepublicDay @captriturathee (His wife- Captain Ritu Rathee)

The Youtuber and his wife Ritu publicly shared the news with the netizens a few days back saying, “The 75th year of independence for India marks the beginning of a new era. The Aasman Mein Bharat mission aims to carry the nationalist-pride in the Indian people. This is our way of contributing towards the progressing nation’s journey and also as a part of Government of India's efforts to unify the nation behind the tri-colored tiranga."

'Aasman Mein Bharat' mission is Gaurav’s initiative to manifest his journey as a pilot and his love and passion for flying. This mission is also a tribute to the nation and an attempt to take India to its peak level.

In pics: The vivid colours of Republic Day Parade 2023
