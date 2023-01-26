In pics: The vivid colours of Republic Day Parade 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 26, 2023

Real heroes of India seen marching on Kartavya Path

Twitter: Niraj Kumar Mishra

Display of India's military prowess

Twitter: Niraj Kumar Mishra

A Contingent of Main Battle Tank Arjun led by Captain Amanjeet Singh march at KartavyaPath on the occasion of Republic Day 2023

IANS

The combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy marched on the Kartavya Path for the 1st time. The contingent consisted of 144 soldiers

Twitter: India Narrative

74th Republic Day: 61 Calvary

Twitter: OTT India

Women-led Contingents in the Republic Day Parade 2023

Twitter: Tanvi Dubey

Women-led Contingents in the Republic Day Parade 2023

Twitter: Tanvi Dubey

Jammu and Kashmir Tableau

Twitter: Lotusani

Tamil Nadu Tableau representing women empowerment and the state's culture

ANI and National

Republic Day 2023- saw performances from different states, a representative of India's diverse culture on Jan 24 2023

PRO Shillong

The Myriad colours of the Republic on Jan 24 2023

PRO Shillong

PM Modi greeted people towards the end of Republic Day Event Celebrations

