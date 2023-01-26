In pics: The vivid colours of Republic Day Parade 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 26, 2023
Real heroes of India seen marching on Kartavya Path
Display of India's military prowess
A Contingent of Main Battle Tank Arjun led by Captain Amanjeet Singh march at KartavyaPath on the occasion of Republic Day 2023
The combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy marched on the Kartavya Path for the 1st time. The contingent consisted of 144 soldiers
74th Republic Day: 61 Calvary
Women-led Contingents in the Republic Day Parade 2023
Jammu and Kashmir Tableau
Tamil Nadu Tableau representing women empowerment and the state's culture
Republic Day 2023- saw performances from different states, a representative of India's diverse culture on Jan 24 2023
The Myriad colours of the Republic on Jan 24 2023
PM Modi greeted people towards the end of Republic Day Event Celebrations
