PM Modi shines in traditional attire on this Republic Day

Republic Day 2023- 74th Republic Day

Prime Minister Modi has always been known for his style whether it is beard, spectacles, or his kurtas, jackets and head wear. People find it interesting to see their PM in different traditional dresses and it is always eye-catching when it comes to special occasions.

PM Modi and his special attire are always a highlight of any occasion, be it days of National Importance or when he is visiting a particular region in India like he was also seen in a traditional Khasi attire as he inaugurated several projects in Shillong in December 2022.

On this 74th Republic Day, PM Modi was seen wearing black and white ensemble which looked vibrant due to the multicoloured Rajasthani turban, symbolic of India's diversity.

PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial clad in a white kurta and pants with a black coat and a white stole over it. The multicoloured turban with a long tail was the main highlight of his entire outfit.

At the National War Memorial, PM Modi gave an Air Force Salute before the start of Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

Speaking of PM Modi's attire, last year he wore a Brahmakamal cap from Uttarakhand and a Leirum Phee stole from Manipur.

PM Modi's costumes are carefully choosen for the two occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day as he is seen wearing the traditional dresses distinctive of that particular region.