Watch Live: 74th Republic Day parade for the first time from Kartavya Path, Delhi

India is celebrating its 74th Republic day on January 26, 2023. The yearly traditions on the morning of the anniversary of the day India was given its constitution and became republic will be on full display at the Kartavya Path in capital Delhi.

This will be the first parade on the Kartavya Path, the renovated ceremonial boulevard from the British period known as the Rajpath before.

From Kartavya Path, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in commemorating Republic Day. The great parade, which will start at 10.30 am, will showcase both the military prowess and cultural diversity of the nation.

𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞:

There have been extensive security preparations made for the programme, including the deployment of 6,000 soldiers. There will be about 150 CCTV cameras, some of which are high-resolution, monitoring the Kartavya Path.

For the first time ever, the Egyptian Armed Forces will participate in the parade with both a marching troop and a band. 144 troops from the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces will make up the contingent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted everyone on the occasion and noted that the event was unique this year because it fell on the "Amrit Mahotsav" celebration of the nation's independence.

