Republic Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages to mark India's 74th Republic Day

Here are some wishes, messages, greetings, patriotic quotes to share with your friends and family to invoke a feeling of gratitude for our nation.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
As all Indians gear up to celebrate the 74th Republic Day on January 26 with much enthusiasm and fervor, it is time to remember all those who fought for the nation to make this day possible. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. After this, India became a sovereign state, declaring itself a republic. 

Let us mark the special occasion by sending best wishes, images, patriotic quotes, greetings, and messages to your friends, colleagues, loved ones and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. 

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil.

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - DR BR Ambedkar.

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh.

