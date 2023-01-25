Republic Day 2023: A parade of many firsts

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 25, 2023
Republic Day celebrations will be held at Kartavya Path, a ceremonial boulevard running from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate, National War Memorial to National Stadium. It was renamed last year from Rajpath.
Made-in-India weapon systems will be showcased at the Republic Day parade, keeping with the theme of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”
Lt Commander Disha Amrith will lead a 144-member naval contingent at the parade
Sub Lt Valli Meena S will be one of three platoon commanders. There are around 30 women officers deployed on front-line warships
The naval tableau’s central theme is Nari Shakti.
Women soldiers guarding the desert border with Pakistan will also be a part of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) camel contingent this year.
The women officers of the Indian Army will be leading missile contingents and riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year's parade.
There will be 8 marching contingents of the armed forces this time. Of them 6 contingents will be from the Army and one each from the IAF and Navy
The newly-recruited Agniveers will also be a part of the parade for the first time.
The chief guest this year is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
A military contingent from Egypt will also be part of the parade.
