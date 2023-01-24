From K-9 Vajra howitzers to Akash air defence missiles Indian Army showcases 'Made in India' weapon ahead of Republic Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023

Indian Army showcases Made in India weapon systems at India Gate ahead of Republic Day

All pic credits ANI

The weapon systems includes the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles among others

Other indigenously-made weapon systems will include, MBT Arjun, K-9 Vajra howitzers, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles

During the parade, all the equipment including ammunition will showcase India's indigenisation power including 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns and recently inducted LCH Prachand

Akash Missile system is a newly inducted weapon system which is one of the most advanced weapon systems currently in use today

The Akash Missile is indigenously manufactured and designed by Bharat Dynamics and DRDO

The Akash Missile system is entirely configured on mobile platforms

During the parade, the Indian armed forces will also showcase a Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts among others

