4 women officers to led The Indian Navy contingent of Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path

The Indian Navy contingent to be part of Republic Day Parade on historic Kartavya Path will consist of 144 young sailors will be led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as Contingent Commander and Lt Ashwani Singh, SLt Valli Meena S and SLt M Aditya as Platoon Commanders. The world renowned brass band of the Indian Navy comprising of 80 musicians will be led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician Second Class).

The tableau being paraded at RDP-23 Indian Navy theme - Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof, will be led by Tableau Commander, Lt Cdr Inderjeet Chauhan. The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase multi-dimensional capabilities of Indian Navy as well as to highlight key Indigenously designed and built weapons under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives. The tableau also aims to highlight Nari Shakti in Indian Navy.

The forward part of tableau (on the tractor) will showcase a woman aircrew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead), highlighting all-women crew surveillance sortie undertaken in August 2022. Videos of unveiling of new Naval ensign and new Navy song 'Hum Tayyar Hain' will be streamed on LED screens. The main section of tableau (on the trailer) illustrates Make in India initiatives such as indigenous Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter deploying Marine commandos. On the sides, cut out models of indigenous Kalvari Class submarine are depicted.

In rear section of tableau, three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under IDEX-Sprint challenge are being displayed. Indian Navy aims to induct at least 75 technology/ product as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The tableau endeavours to highlight Indian Navy’s sustained focus on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives towards being a future proof force and maintaining combat readiness towards service to the nation.

