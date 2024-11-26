RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised Due To 'Extreme Acidity': How Acid Reflux Can Be Dangerous?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | PTI

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was admitted to the hospital in Apollo hospital, Chennai due to severe acidity. According to an RBI spokesperson cited by ANI, "He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours."

“There is no cause for concern.” Shaktikanta Das, 67, is the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India and was born in Odisha.

What Is Acid Reflux?

Acid reflux happens when stomach acid flows back into the food pipe (esophagus). This can cause a burning feeling in your chest, known as heartburn. It usually occurs after eating or when lying down.

What Causes Acid Reflux?

Several factors can lead to acid reflux:

Weak stomach valve: A muscle at the bottom of the esophagus (called the lower esophageal sphincter) usually keeps stomach acid where it belongs. If it’s weak or doesn’t close properly, acid can escape.

Certain foods and drinks: Spicy, fatty, or fried foods, as well as caffeine, alcohol, and carbonated drinks, can trigger acid reflux.

Eating habits: Overeating, eating too close to bedtime, or lying down right after a meal can cause acid to rise.

Obesity, pregnancy, and conditions like a hiatal hernia can increase the risk. Smoking weakens the esophageal muscles and increases acid production.

Can Acid Reflux Be Dangerous?

Although acid reflux is not a life-threatening ailment, experts say that if left untreated, regular acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), can cause more serious health problems and complications.

A few major problems can lead to complications, particularly if they are not addressed. A painful ulcer, also known as an esophageal ulcer, can result from stomach acid damaging the lining of the esophagus, according to medical professionals. Heartburn, nausea, persistent indigestion, and pain after swallowing are some of the symptoms it produces.

Untreated esophageal ulcers might result in more severe side effects, such as bleeding and esophageal perforation.

How to avoid acid reflux?

Eat smaller meals and avoid lying down after eating.

Limit trigger foods like spicy, fatty, or acidic foods.

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol.

Maintain a healthy weight.

If acid reflux happens often or interferes with daily life, consult a doctor. Medications or other treatments may be needed to control it and prevent complications.