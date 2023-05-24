Struggling with heartburn? 5 home remedies to get rid of acid reflux

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Heartburn is very common these days. And the feeling of 'I may be getting a heart attack' is also real. Heartburn can be taxing, physically and mentally. That unpleasant feeling of your last meal coming back into your throat, uncomfortable and burning sensation in your chest is caused by acidic stomach
Acid reflux leading to heartburn is very common among younger generation as well. While you may be prescribed a bowl full of medications and syrups, there are some basic home remedies that can help you manage your heartburn and acid reflux
Chewing gum: Chewing sugar-free gum for 30 minutes after lunch or dinner could reduce acid levels in the esophagus. But for some people, peppermint gum can worsen symptoms. Avoid peppermint gum if you can't tolerate it, but chewing gum after a meal is surely going to help
Apple cider vinegar: It may work for some or it may worse the symptoms for others. Swallowing about one teaspoon of unprocessed apple cider vinegar mixed with water can reduce acidity level in the stomach. It is safe as long as you take a small amount of it
Aloe vera juice: Aloe vera juice is beneficial for external as well as body's internal issues. While it soothes sunburn, it also soothes heartburn. Buy the aloe vera juice from a trusted source and there's no harm in consuming it for acid reflux and heartburn
Bananas: It is a tried and tested method for acid reflux. Bananas are bland, low-acid fruit that people often find to be gentle on the digestive system. The vitamins in the fruit help stop gastrointestinal spasms and relied in acid reflux
Peppermint: Peppermint is adds cooling to the stomach. In some cases peppermint can add relief to reflux but in some people, it can increase acid reflux symptoms. To start with, you can try consuming tea with peppermint pill, and see if that works for you
Ginger: It is said that ginger juice can help reduce acid reflux. Ginger is calming and reduces inflammation in the stomach. Ginger can also help with diarrhea, bloating and gas. Some people also add ginger essential oil as an aid for digestion
