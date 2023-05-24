5 nutrient-packed snacks that everyone should keep in their bag for a healthy lifestyle

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle might be difficult in today's hectic environment. Finding wholesome snacks that are quick to grab on the move can seem challenging due to busy schedules and limited time
But with a little forethought and preparation, you can eat scrumptious, nutrient-rich snacks that will fuel your body and give you energy all day. Anchal Abrol, Co-Founder of Snaqary suggests top five nutrient-dense snacks for a healthy lifestyle
Mixed Nuts and Seeds: Nuts and seeds are a vitamin powerhouse and a great snack choice. They give you long-lasting energy and keep you satisfied since they are loaded with good fats, fiber, and plant-based protein. The best options include almonds, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds
Crispy Namkeen: You can choose from chatpata flavours to a simple chakli and Murukku. They are high in protein and low in fats. These sticks are a rich source of dietary fiber, which also helps in digestion
Energy balls: Energy balls are an excellent choice for a quick and nutrient-rich snack. Choose sticks or balls which are a mix of carbohydrates, good fats, and protein since they are made with a range of ingredients, including nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and natural sweeteners like honey or dates
Boiled Eggs: Hard-boiled or soft-boiled, these are handy food rich in nutrients. They are a great source of high-quality protein and are a good source of selenium, vitamin B12, and other necessary vitamins and minerals. The nutrients in eggs assist healthy skin and cognitive function while also aiding in muscle repair and maintenance
Multigrain Khakhra: This snack has a distinctive combination of various grains, making it a healthy and filling snack alternative. You may relish in the delicious crunch of conventional khakhra while reaping the additional nutritious advantages of several grains It provides a balanced combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and fiber
