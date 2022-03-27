'Rapunzel' is a reference to a memory I have of my childhood: Dhruv

The new voice in the bedroom pop, Dhruv is a fresh talent who topped the international charts with his track “double take”. Raised in Singapore, with roots in India and the UK, Dhruv creates his songs from a fresh perspective. The 22-year-old recently released his first cohesive project — a new EP 'Rapunzel' and it's quite a piece. His eight-track work is personal and strikes a chord with the listener as he talks about growth, love and life. If you haven't yet played his track give his calming voice an ear and you wouldn't be disappointed. To know more about the aspiring artist, FPJ got in conversation with the chartbuster sensation. Excerpts:

What story are you trying to narrate through your music?

There’s no particular story, I’m just writing about my life and the things that I experience in real-time.

Your song Double Take made a debut on the Billboard Global chart, how was the moment?

It was insane, the song had been out for a couple of years so it was totally out of the blue. It going viral in South East Asia meant a lot to me since I grew up in Singapore. A lot of my friends and family sent me clips of the song playing in local coffee shops and on the radio, which was cool.

Do you expect something similar with your latest EP?

No not at all. It’s obviously something you can hope for but it's far from guaranteed. I just try and focus my energy on making music I’m proud of.

What’s is your EP, Rapunzel, about? What’s behind the name?

It’s about the last few years of my life, moving away from home and experiencing my first relationship. A really liberating time in general. “Rapunzel” is a reference to a memory I have of my childhood — of playing princess, that felt similarly liberating

Love, loss and personal growth — this is the theme of your album. Does it tell your stories and experience?

Yeah, this project is an honest chronicle of my first relationship and my life till date. I drew all these songs from personal experience

In what way is your latest album a reflection of who you are as an artiste?

I stayed true to my sonic influences — I love live instruments, so we incorporated a lot of these references with a modern twist.

How was your experience with creating these bedroom pop music? Also, for those who don’t know could you please tell them what is bedroom pop?

To me, bedroom pop is music that isn’t made in a professional studio and incorporates lo-fi elements. I recorded most of the vocals for this project in my bedroom, and collaborated with people who mostly worked out of their bedrooms / garage.

When creating DIY music, what are the rules you follow?

I don't follow any rules in particular.

Tell us more about your musical journey.

I started writing music when I was young, around the age of five. I started learning piano at a similar age. I became more serious about writing when I was 15 and just kept at it.

What do you think about Indian music industry and who do you plan to collaborate with?

Would love to learn more about it. I know there’s a part of the industry that revolves around Bollywood. Recently I’ve been listening to a lot more artists of Indian origin who sing English music, like Prateek Kuhad and Raveena.

Weakness or relatability, what’s more essential element in a song?

Being vulnerable / open, that’s what music is for me at least.

Now that Rupanzel is out, what’s next in line?

Working on my debut album! Also planning on playing shows this summer which should be fun.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 01:06 PM IST