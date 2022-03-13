'I hope more filmmakers reach out to small independent artistes', says 'Gehraiyaan' fame singer, Lothika Jha

A known name in the Indie space Lothika Jha completely lit the Bollywood space with her deep, husky and sexy vocals. If it wasn't for her voice - the chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan would have been just another steamy movie sequence. Gehraiyaan is a Hindi adaptation of the song, Frontline by the same artists and the singer brings serenity to the emotionally complex story.

Talking about her thoughts while creating the track, "Honestly, I remember a moment when Kabeer and I were in the studio and recording and we thought, ‘What if this becomes a really big hit?’. And we kind of laughed it off and went about our day. I am not really sure how to explain, it was a really overwhelming feeling. I truly did not expect it to be so well received. It is impeccable music. When Kabeer and Savera are on board, you can never miss that mark. It will always be incredible. But as newcomers, there is a little bit of hesitation as to how new-sounding music would settle with the audience. We were very amazed and happy with the response we got. It was very unexpected and extremely humbling. Makes you feel extremely grateful." As the independent artist carves her niche, The Free Press Journal spoke to her about everything above and under the music-making.

How did you bag the movie?

Karan Kapoor, who is one of the assistant directors on the film, was also looking after the marketing work. In the initial draft of the film, he had placed Frontline, a song that OAFF and I had written about three years ago. Shakun really liked how it fit the teaser and the vibe of the film. That is how Gehraiyaan, the title track came about. All in all, I think it was a very lucky serendipitous falling together of moments. All the right people came and made this happen and I had the incredible fortune to land up as well.

Who is Lothika? Tell us a bit more about yourself...

Lothika is a film student from Bangalore who works as a director's assistant and assistant director. I have been singing since I was four years old, but I never actually thought of pursuing it professionally. I always had a dream that one day I will get to do it, but I never actually tried to pursue it as such. Music has been an extremely emotional mode of expression for me and been very private all these years. I would prefer to sing in a chai ka tapri or at the school of architecture, jamming with the students and they would do their thing. I am also a spiritualist and I also work with healing. I am also an artist and a writer, so there is a lot of things to Lothika.

One of the biggest things you have learnt while working on this project?

To take a risk and not be afraid of opportunities that are given to you. To just go headlong into an opportunity when it presents itself and live life fearlessly.

How do you think indie music is evolving in India? Do you think it would ever get the mainstream response in the future?

Independent music has always been there in India. We have always had a very steady growth. Like Ankur Tewari said in a previous interview, collaborations between Bollywood and independent music are not uncommon. I feel like with regards to a particular film and this one, the response that people are giving is something that sets the tone for the future that it is going to be an incredible collaboration if we choose to put our feet in it. We are standing at the precipice of a new era in music. We are at a point where we are testing our audiences and pushing their limits and we are seeing that they are accepting that and enjoying it. If anything, they celebrate it this way. I hope more filmmakers reach out to small independent artistes. We have an incredible plethora of independent musicians in India who are just so good. In this film, the same intricacies that we are used to, they have brought out interestingly with this kind of music. I feel it will be a very interesting next few years for these collaborations to happen.

What’s your future project?

I have a few projects in the pipeline. As soon as I can confirm anything I will make announcements. Hopefully, by the end of this year my audiences will also see an EP from me.

Rapid Fire:

Three tracks you love listening

Doobey, Gehraiyaan, Beqaaboo (laughs).



Five things you keep in mind when singing

My breath, posture, that I have eaten and well hydrated that day, that I have taken 10 seconds of my own time to sort of center myself and bring myself to a happy place so I can give my best.

If not a singer, then?

Then an actor.

Your favourite singer who inspires you the most?

There is an artist named Yebba. She makes incredible music and I feel she is one of the best vocalists in the 21st century.

One person living or dead you would love to sing for or with

I would love to sing for A.R. Rahman and I would love to sing with, maybe Beyonce. I would love to be on the same track as Beyonce (laughs).

If you had to describe your life with a song it would be?

That is a hard question... My head is coming up with sad songs, but my life is not sad. I think it would be a Beyonce song like Single Ladies and Run The World (Girls) and Beautiful Liar. She describes my life completely or the Hindi song Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Na Ho. From Gehraiyaan, it will have to be Doobey.

Your favourite track from your work

The bridge part of Gehraiyaan is the best one according to me.



Three things you are very particular about as a professional?

Time, healthy conversation and communication and mutual respect.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:25 AM IST