Rapper MC Stan features on Billboards in United States; 'Indian hip-hop is rising'

Rapper and hip-hop artist MC Stan features on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City. The billboard showcases the release of his energetic collaboration with renowned Indian-American DJ/producer, KSHMR, ‘Haath Varthi’. It’s his first release of the year post emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16. The is song already trending at No 1 in India and six other countries along with over 10 million views on YouTube in the first three days of its release.

The billboard has been exhibited across three cities – New York, Los Angeles and Nashville with the music video featuring Stan and KSHMR on display.

“It feels incredibly amazing to witness myself getting featured at Times Square. It has truly been a dream of mine to take Indian hip-hop to the international stage and this is definitely one of the most momentous occasions in my career. ‘Haath Varthi’ has received so much love even before its release and I am humbled with the response that I am seeing on the track. There is still a long way to go, but Indian hip-hop is definitely rising,” says MC Stan.

At the age of 23, the rapper has become the youngest Indian to feature at Times Square. His songs have blown up in the rap community garnering him a dedicated army of fans, so much so that he became the most voted contestant in the history of the Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss. With two albums to his name – ‘Tadipaar’ (2020) and ‘Insaan’ (2022), Stan has effectively received over a billion streams across music streaming platforms.

Post his fame from Big Boss, MC Stan featured on GQ India’s list of Most Influential Young Indians 2023 and was recently awarded with the Musical Sensation of the Year Award.