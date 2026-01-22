 Valentino Garavani's Dogs Bid Farewell To The Italian Fashion Designer, Netizens Remember His Love For Pugs As Tear-Jerking Video Surfaces Online
Legendary Italian designer Valentino Garavani, who died at 93, was honoured in Rome as his beloved pugs quietly stood by during the public viewing. The viral moment moved netizens, recalling his deep love for dogs, often highlighted in interviews and the documentary. Tributes poured in worldwide from fans for one of the couture’s most iconic figures.

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Valentino Garavani's Dogs Bid Farewell To The Italian Fashion Designer, Netizens Remember His Love For Pugs As Tear-Jerking Video Surfaces Online

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, who passed away at the age of 93 at his Rome residence on Monday, was given an emotional farewell as Italy gathered to honour one of couture’s most iconic figures. A public viewing held on Wednesday, January 21, saw hundreds of mourners queue up to pay their respects, but it was the presence of his beloved dogs that left the internet moved.

A now-viral video from the public viewing shows Valentino’s pugs quietly accompanying the procession, standing close as people passed his casket. The moment struck a powerful chord online and showed the loving bond of the designer and his pets.

WATCH VIDEO:

An avid 'Pug Lover.'

Valentino was known to be an avid pug lover and reportedly had six pugs named Milton, Monty, Maude, Margot, Maggie, and Molly. His affection for them was famously highlighted in the 2009 documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor, where he candidly remarked, “I don’t care about the collection. My dogs are more important.” The statement, often quoted over the years, reflected how important they were to his life, even amid global fame.

Alia Bhatt's Gucci Saree To Isha Ambani's Valentino Lehenga: Times When Western Fashion House Turned...
While Garavani was celebrated worldwide for his luxurious gowns, impeccable styles, and the iconic “Valentino red” that defined an era of high fashion, those close to him often spoke of his gentler side.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the fashion industry and beyond, Valentino Garavani’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome.

