Ramadan Mubarak: Energising Sehri Foods To Keep Yourself Boosted During Roza

The holy month of Ramadan has started from March 12th, 2024 till the last roza on April 9th, 2024. All the Muslim community around the world is celebrating their festival with fasting during this time. Suhoor or Sehri is the early morning meal consumed before fasting. This food keeps you hydrated and energised throughout the day during Roza. Let’s understand some of the essential foods you should include in your Sehri during Ramadan.

Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables with its rich nutritional value is the best food to consume during Sehri. It gives you vitamins, minerals and fibre, and also gives you hydration. Consume juicy fruits like oranges, watermelons, melons and berries to keep you hydrated. You can add vegetables like tomato, cucumber, carrots and leafy vegetables.

Include Carbohydrates

Rich carbohydrate food releases steady energy in your body. Consuming complex carbohydrate foods like oats, whole wheat bread and chapati keeps you full and energetic during the Roza time.

Protein Food

Protein rich foods like eggs, dairy products, meat, fish and chicken should be included during sheri. These foods keep you feeling full and heavy to pass during the roza. It also gives you nutrition that you need during fasting.

Keep yourself Hydrated

The best way you keep yourself hydrated throughout the fasting hours is by drinking a good amount of water. Include coconut water and fruit juice for more nutrition and flavorful beverage options. Consume foods and fruits that can keep you hydrated for longer hours.

Dates and Dry fruits

Traditionally dates are consumed during Iftar to break the fast. But one can also include dates and dry fruits during their Sehri as it is rich in nutritional value. Dry fruits like almonds, cashew, walnuts and much more, give us essential nutrients for our body.