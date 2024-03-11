Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted In Mumbai & Other Parts Of India; Taraweeh To Begin From Tonight

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted | Twitter

Mumbai, March 11: The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan has commenced in Mumbai and other parts of the country as the moon was sighted today, marking the beginning of fasting for the Muslims. The announcement was made after the crescent was sighted in Mumbai. Taraweeh will start from tonight and will be observed for the remaining nights of Ramadan till Eid.

Muslims across Mumbai eagerly awaited the sighting of the moon, which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan, which is a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. The sighting of the moon holds great significance in Islam, as it determines the beginning of important religious events, including Ramzan.

The Muslim community will observe fast from March 12 for the next 29 or 30 days and the holy month of Ramzan will end after the moon will be sighted for Eid.

One Of Five Pillars Of Islam

Fasting during Ramadan or Ramzan is one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam and is observed from dawn until sunset. It is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion to worship and acts of charity.

Taraweeh

In Mumbai, mosques and Islamic centers have made arrangements for special prayers, known as Taraweeh, which are held every night throughout the month. These prayers are performed after the evening prayers and involve recitation of the Quran.

The community spirit during Ramzan is also evident in the tradition of Iftar, the meal to break the fast at sunset. Families and friends gather to share this meal, often beginning with dates and water, followed by a variety of dishes.

Streets Of Mumbai Come Alive

With the sighting of the moon, the streets of Mumbai come alive with a sense of spirituality and unity among the Muslim community. It is a time for introspection, forgiveness and strengthening one's relationship with Allah.

As Muslims embark on this journey of fasting and prayer, they seek blessings, mercy, and forgiveness from the Almighty. Ramzan is not only a time of physical abstention but also an opportunity for spiritual renewal and growth.

The sighting of the moon in Mumbai today has ushered in a month of devotion, self-discipline and spiritual growth for Muslims in the city, reminding them of the values of compassion, empathy and solidarity with the less fortunate in society.