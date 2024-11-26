 Radhika Merchant Looks Ravishing In Sabyasachi's Shimmering Saree With Bold Emeralds Jewellery For Friend's Wedding Party
At her friend's wedding party, Radhika Merchant stuns in a Sabyasachi's statement sequined saree in a warm tone.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Radhika Merchant in Sabyasachi saree | Image: makeupbymausam

Radhika Merchant has once again raised the standard for wedding fashion by dazzling everyone with an array of stunning ensembles. From archival pieces to exquisite lehengas, the Ambani bahu's recent looks have become a major attraction at her friend’s wedding. And, once again, Radhika dropped another elegant look! This time, she in a sequined saree by the Indian ace designer Sabyasachi, and we cannot get our eyes off her luxe jewels. Keep reading as we dig deeper into her bling moment! 

Check out her look here:

Decoding Radhika Merchant's Sabyasachi look

At her friend's wedding party, Radhika trusted Sabyasachi's statement piece, which was a saree in a warm tone. The six-yard was adorned with sequined embellishments and intricate floral embroidery. It also boasted of delicate beadwork and embroidery on the borders and a soft-hued flower pattern on the bottom of the saree. Radhika paired the bling number with a sleeveless blouse featuring a metallic copper finish.

article-image

When it comes to accessorising Ambani attire, "more is less." Staying true to their fashion mantra, Radhika accentuated her wedding party look with breathtaking emerald accessories, including a bold emerald choker and matching bracelet.

Radhika's makeup truly elevated her glam. Here, she opted for shimmering makeup with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, warm-toned eyelids and nude lipstick. She further rounded off her look with a voluminous wavy hairdo.

article-image

Before this, Radhika embraced sustainability by re-wearing her six-year-old lehenga, which she first donned at Isha Ambani’s wedding in 2018. Furthermore, it wasn't just her lehenga that she revived. Radhika also adorned herself with statement jewellery from the shelves of other Ambani ladies. Yes, she opted for a Kundan choker necklace, first spotted on Isha Ambani, and bold jhumka earrings previously worn by Shloka Mehta.

