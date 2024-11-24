 Radhika Merchant Repeats Her 6-Year-Old Lehenga, Wears Isha Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Jewellery For Friend's Wedding
Radhika Merchant Repeats Her 6-Year-Old Lehenga, Wears Isha Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Jewellery For Friend's Wedding

At a recent friend's wedding, Radhika Merchant was spotted wearing her six-year-old lehenga and jewellery earlier worn by Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Keep reading to know more about her revival look!

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Radhika Merchant re-wore her six-year-old lehenga | Image: ambani_updates

Radhika Merchant is proving that timeless fashion never goes out of style! At a recent friend’s wedding, she embraced sustainability by re-wearing a stunning lehenga she first donned at Isha Ambani’s wedding six years ago. Adding a personal touch, Radhika accessorised her outfit with exquisite jewellery pieces previously worn by Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Keep reading to as we decode her revival look!

Check out the looks here:

Image: ambani_updates

Radhika’s wedding look showed how style can be sustainable and meaningful at the same time. The lehenga, previously worn in 2018 at Isha Ambani's wedding, featured intricate embroidery and shiny embellishments. The repurposed look clearly proved that repeating pieces can be just as glamorous as wearing new ones.

article-image

Image: ambani_updates

Furthermore, it wasn't just her six-year-old lehenga that she revived, Radhika also adorned herself with statement jewellery from the shelves of other Ambani ladies. Yes, she opted for a Kundan choker necklace, first spotted on Isha Ambani, and bold jhumka earrings previously worn by Shloka Mehta.

Her jewellery choices added a personal and heritage touch to the whole look. Additionally, a stack of silver bangles, her mangalsutra, and a diamond ring rounded out her accessories.

article-image

Image: ambani_updates

For the glam, the Ambani bahu opted for her signature makeup style, featuring a dewy finish and minimal products. She opted for winged eyeliner, well-defined brows, a soft blush, highlighter and nude lips. Further, Radhika finished off her bridesmaid look with a middle-parted half-up and half-down, messy hairstyle.

