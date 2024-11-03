Kim Kardashian Revives Princess Diana’s Historic Attallah Cross Pendant At LA's Film Gala Event

Kim Kardashian at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024 | X | 21metgala

Global sensation Kim Kardashian truly knows how to steal the spotlight wherever she goes. After making headlines for her recent Halloween look, the Skims founder is making waves on the internet for wearing the iconic Attallah Cross pendant, a historic piece famously worn by the late Princess Diana at a charity gala in 1987.

That’s Princess Diana’s cross pendant sold for $220,000 to Kim pic.twitter.com/kZSKjSUxPx — mizge (@mihailo____) November 3, 2024

On Saturday, Kim attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024, donning a white gown from the shelves of luxurious label Gucci. Her red carpet ensemble featured a bold plunging neckline styled with a floor-sweeping off-the-shoulder cape. While she turned heads with her jaw-dropping appearance, the revival of the antique amethyst Attallah Cross pendant was iconic.

Along with the historical neckpiece, Kim paired a pearl-adorned choker and an exquisite pearl and diamond necklace.

Kim Kardashian - Attends LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. November 2, 2024 x67 addshttps://t.co/YXXqDSx58C pic.twitter.com/rGpF86CCyS — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) November 3, 2024

A statement by Sotheby’s reads, "Said to be one of Princess Diana’s favourite pieces, the Attallah Cross is a pendant created in the 1920s by court jeweller Garrard. She most famously wore it in October 1987, paired with a Catherine Walker dress, to a charity gala in support of Birthright, a charity working towards the protection of human rights during pregnancy and childbirth."

Accordingly, Naim Attallah CBE originally purchased the cross from Garrard in the 1980s. Through his friendship with Princess Diana, he loaned it to her multiple times over the years. According to Sotheby’s, it is believed that Diana was the only person ever to wear the piece. Following her passing, the cross wasn’t seen publicly again until it appeared at auction.

Kim Kardashian just bought this amethyst and diamond cross worn by Princess Diana at @Sothebys for $197K pic.twitter.com/UsHpn1skt8 — Cheryl Kremkow (@kremkow) January 18, 2023

As reported by The Guardian, "The cross-shaped pendant – thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard – is a bold and colourful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats."

According to reports, Kim acquired the pendant when it went on sale at Sotheby’s London in early January 2023, purchasing it for £163,800 as part of Sotheby’s Royal and Noble sale.