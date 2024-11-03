Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian To Moon Ga-Young: Celebs Style At LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 03, 2024
A-list celebrities like Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Moon Ga-young, and more graced the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Here’s a look at what they wore to the star-studded event:
X | girldiagnosed
Blake Lively stunned in a handcrafted chainmail minidress from shelves of designer label Tamara Ralph. The 'It Ends With Us' fame styled her mini number with a dramatic off-the-shoulder orange cape
X | RedandLegs
Andrew Garfield looked chic and sophisticated in a deep plum three-piece suit
X | 21metgala
Kim Kardashian grabbed eyeballs in a plunging white gown paired with a floor-sweeping off-the-shoulder cape. The highlight of her look was Princess Diana’s antique amethyst Attallah Cross pendant, famously worn by the late royal at a charity gala in 1987
X | 21metgala
The 'Brat' sensation Charli XCX made a glittering entry in a custom Gucci two-piece attire featuring a mirrored bralette top and a similar maxi skirt
X | taylanciaga
South Korean actress Moon Ga-young exuded elegance in a sequin-embellished black mini-dress, accentuated with sheer stockings, a black clutch, stilettos and diamond cross earrings
X | hallomki
Kaia Gerber looked breathtaking in a green gown featuring shimmering designs and intricate patterns, complete with feathers on the bottom of the ensemble
X | updatesofkaia
Kim Seok-woo aka Rowoon also attended LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024, wearing a sleek black suit set
X | wping13
Thanks For Reading!