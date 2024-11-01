Kim Kardashian Turns Alligator To Megan Thee Stallion As Starfire: Hollywood Stars Insane Transformation For Halloween 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 01, 2024
Halloween 2024 will go down in history with Hollywood stars delivering some of the most iconic costume. From Kim Kardashian to Megan Thee Stallion, here’s a roundup of the best transformations of the year!
Kim Kardashian | Instagram
Kim Kardashian went all out for Halloween this year, shocking fans by transforming into an albino alligator, a bold look that’s creating major buzz worldwide
Kim Kardashian | Instagram
While Kim made headlines with her insane alligator costume, Kylie Jenner grabbed eyeballs in her iconic Jane Fonda’s Barbarella look
Kylie Jenner | Instagram
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion cosplayed as Starfire, rocking a metallic suit with bold cutouts and dramatic red hair
Megan Thee Stallion | Instagram
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin exuded the Phantom of the Opera glam for Halloween, with Barbara as Christine Daaé in a stunning white gown, complementing Dylan as the Phantom in a black and white suit
Barbara Palvin | Instagram
Paris Hilton oozed dark glam as she recreated Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction, channelling the character’s retro allure in a black ensemble
Paris Hilton | Instagram
Halle Bailey brought the heat in an orange bikini with a knife at her waist, recreating Halle Berry's iconic Jinx look from 'Die Another Day'
Halle Bailey | Instagram
