Kim Kardashian Turns Alligator To Megan Thee Stallion As Starfire: Hollywood Stars Insane Transformation For Halloween 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 01, 2024

Halloween 2024 will go down in history with Hollywood stars delivering some of the most iconic costume. From Kim Kardashian to Megan Thee Stallion, here’s a roundup of the best transformations of the year!

Kim Kardashian | Instagram

Kim Kardashian went all out for Halloween this year, shocking fans by transforming into an albino alligator, a bold look that’s creating major buzz worldwide

Kim Kardashian | Instagram

While Kim made headlines with her insane alligator costume, Kylie Jenner grabbed eyeballs in her iconic Jane Fonda’s Barbarella look

Kylie Jenner | Instagram

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion cosplayed as Starfire, rocking a metallic suit with bold cutouts and dramatic red hair

Megan Thee Stallion | Instagram

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin exuded the Phantom of the Opera glam for Halloween, with Barbara as Christine Daaé in a stunning white gown, complementing Dylan as the Phantom in a black and white suit 

Barbara Palvin | Instagram

Paris Hilton oozed dark glam as she recreated Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction, channelling the character’s retro allure in a black ensemble

Paris Hilton | Instagram

Halle Bailey brought the heat in an orange bikini with a knife at her waist, recreating Halle Berry's iconic Jinx look from 'Die Another Day'

Halle Bailey | Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

7 Iconic Anime Characters To Cosplay For Halloween Party
Find out More