 IPL Auction Fashion Spotlight: Nita Ambani Stuns In Chic Pantsuit & Diamond-Studded 'M' Brooch; Know Price
Nita Ambani wore a navy blue pantsuit, styled with a diamond-studded "M" brooch, at IPL auction 2025 in Jeddah, Dubai.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
NIta Ambani for IPL Auction 2025 | Instagram

Nita Ambani clearly knows how to do business and fashion with grace! The Indian philanthropist recently turned heads at the IPL Auction 2025 held in Jeddah, Dubai, and we can say her chic ensemble truly stole the spotlight. She exuded boss-lady energy in a sophisticated tweed pantsuit paired with a diamond-studded brooch. Her outfit not only showed her high-fashion taste but also left onlookers curious about its price tag. Keep reading to know all the details of her IPL auction look:

Decoding Nita Ambani's IPL auction 2025 look

For the IPL auction 2025, Nita chose a navy blue tweet suit with metallic threads, long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, shoulder pads, and notched lapels. The chic attire boasted of a straight hem, two side flap pockets, a logo-jacquard lining, and embossed silver-tone buttons. The brazer suit was paired with matching wide-leg pants, which had a straight-leg fit, belt loops, button detailing, faux pockets and a back elasticated waistband.

Are you curious about the price of Nita's striking look? We’ve got you covered! Her tweed ensemble is from the luxury brand Maje. The chic blazer is priced at $565, roughly Rs 47,000, while the matching wide-leg tweed trousers cost $385, approximately Rs 31,000. Together, her outfit totals $950, which is about Rs 78,000.

Moving forward, the businesswoman didn't miss on adorning herself with luxe accessories. She added a statement diamond ring, Prada eyeglasses, and sparkling diamond stud earrings to complete her look. Nita further complemented the jacket with a diamond-studded M brooch, a luxury handbag, and black high heels.

For the final glam, celebrity makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar accentuated Nita's features with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, highlighter, winged eyeliner and nude lips. She completed her stylish appearance with hairstylist Hiral Bhatia's assistance, styling her hair in soft curls and letting it loose in a side partition.

