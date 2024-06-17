Radhika Merchant Stuns In ₹5.43 Lakh Red Balmain Gown As She Poses With Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from pre-wedding bash in Italy | Shaleena Nathani | Instagram

Bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, has made remarkable fashion statements throughout her four-day pre-wedding bash with fiancé Anant Ambani on the French cruise. While her pre-wedding celebration presented an array of exquisite attire, a stunning red ensemble stole the show.

For one of her nights at the lavish cruise festivities, Radhika donned a striking red gown from Balmain, priced at Rs 5.43 lakh. The dress is from the brand's sustainable collection and is made from viscose fabric. It is a long pleated dress featuring a floral detail on the front, a plunging necklace, a body-fitted silhouette and a floor-length hem.

Radhika Merchant stunning red Balmain dress for pre-wedding celebration | Shaleena Nathani | Instagram

Radhika's look was styled by stylist/consultant Shaleena Nathani, who shared the couple's picture online. The elegant attire was styled with a matching red scarf. She oozed elegance and beauty as she adorned the ensemble with a diamond wrist cuff, a diamond pendant, diamond earrings and statement rings.

Lastly, for her makeup and hair, she opted for a subtle glam with winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, highlighter and pink lips. Her hair was kept in loose waves, making her look breathtaking.

While Radhika was flaunting her red look, fiance Anant styled a custom look by Dolce & Gabbana. The attire featured a blue shirt with red and white stripes.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding in July

After their second pre-wedding celebration, the beloved couple, Radhika and Anant, are all set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. The wedding ceremony will occur at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

The wedding festivities will span three days, from July 12 to July 14. The grand wedding in Indian history will start with 'Subh Vivah' on July 12, while July 13 will showcase 'Subh Aashirwad' or Divine Blessing. The wedding ceremony will be concluded with the 'Mangal Utsav' or wedding reception on July 14.