PHOTOS: Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Looks From 4-Day Luxury Cruise Tour

Radhika Merchant's fashion moment on the cruise for the pre-wedding festivities | Image Courtesy: X

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant has been making headlines for all the right reasons ahead of her wedding with Anant Ambani. She dazzled in numerous outfits at her pre-wedding bash on a cruise. The beloved couple, Anant and Radhika, are set to tie the knot on July 12 this year in Mumbai's BKC. As we eagerly await this royal wedding, let's take a closer look at all of Radhika's fashion from the second pre-wedding bash on the French cruise.

The Love Letter

One of the memorable outfits from the cruise night has to be the custom black and white gown from Robert Wun. What made this ensemble special was the fact that it featured a love letter written by Anant on the dress. The dress was worn at the first cruise event for the starry night theme; the attire was inspired by designer Robert Wun's Spring 2024 collection.

Exquisite Royalty

The soon-to-be daughter-in-law of Ambani has captivated everyone with her sartorial choices. She graced one of the events wearing an off-shoulder Tamara Ralph haute couture gown that transformed her into a goddess. The attire boasted of intricate white silk roses and encrusted crystal roses, styled with a matching rose crown. She truly looked like a royal princess in this majestic ivory gown.

Toga Party Look

The four-day pre-wedding festivities included a Toga Party, where Radhika stunned the night in a custom gold top and skirt designed by Grace Ling. Thirty artists meticulously crafted the 3D-carved, sculpted and gold-pleated breastplate. She styled her look with gold accessories and wore her hair in loose waves.

Bride in Versace blue

On the third day, the cruise made a stop for a masquerade ball at Chateau de la Croix des Garden in Cannes. For the event, Shaleena Nathani styled Radhika in a custom blue and silver Versace gown. The large diamond necklace around Radhika's neck caught everyone's attention as it combined both Radhika and Anant's birthstones in the form of a rare blue opal surrounded by diamonds.

Vintage Fashion

For the last day at the lavish pre-wedding extravaganza, the Ambanis arrived at Portofino to enjoy a performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. For the event, Radhika adorned an iconic Yves Saint Laurent for Dior dress in a stunning red colour. She completed her vintage look with a sleek ponytail and stylish tinted shades, setting the bar high in the fashion industry.