'This Is What Our Love Was', Anant Ambani's Love Letter Printed On Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Dress

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant just had their second pre-wedding bash on a lavish cruise in Europe. While bride-to-be Radhika graced the four-day event with several exquisite looks, what caught everyone's attention was the custom gown that featured a love letter from her fiancé, Anant Ambani, when she was 22 years old.

Talking about her custom attire, Radhika told Vogue, "He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him". I wanted it for posterity- I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids and say that 'this is what our love was'."

The memorable ensemble was a black and white chiffon gown from the London-based designer Robert Wun inspired by his Spring 2024 collection. She wore this outfit for the starry night theme at the first cruise event.

The iconic look was styled with shiny diamond accessories and black heels. With subtle and glowing makeup, she looked gorgeous in this simple yet extraordinary fashion.

Besides the love letter look, Radhika dazzled in several custom attires from renowned designers for the cruise extravaganza. While the bride stole the show with her regal fashion, her fiancé, Anant Ambani, also looked dashing in chic and sophisticated fashion.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

The beloved couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 this year. The 'Subh Vivha' will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

The wedding festivities will be held over three days, from July 12 to July 14. The first day will feature the auspicious 'Subh Vivah'. July 13 will showcase Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. The three-day grand wedding will conclude with the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception.