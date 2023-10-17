Radha Vembu Becomes India's Richest Self-Made Woman With A Net Worth Of ₹36,100 crore; Know All About Her

Radha Vembu |

Radha Vembu, one of the co-founders of Zoho Corporation, has ascended to become the wealthiest self-made Indian, according to the Hurun India report. Her net worth is currently estimated at ₹36,100 crore, surpassing Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of Nykaa. This achievement places Radha Vembu in the 40th position on the list of India's richest individuals. Her wealth primarily stems from her ownership stake in Zoho Corp, a Chennai-based multinational tech company renowned for developing computer software and web-based business tools.

Zoho Corp was initially established by Radha Vembu's elder brother, Sridhar Vembu, in 1996, operating under the name AdventNet. Radha Vembu herself holds a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Economics, which she earned from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). Her early education was completed at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In collaboration with her brother, Sridhar Vembu, Radha Vembu co-founded Zoho in 1996. Within the company, she serves as a product manager for the email service, Zoho Mail. Furthermore, Radha Vembu is involved in other ventures, such as her role as a director in an agricultural NGO called Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt. Ltd. and a real estate company known as Highland Valley Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Radha Vembu was born in 1972 in Chennai and received her primary education at the National Higher Secondary School in the same city. Her remarkable journey as a co-founder and her contributions to Zoho Corp have not only solidified her place as one of India's most successful entrepreneurs but have also propelled her to the pinnacle of wealth among self-made Indians.

