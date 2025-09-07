 International Literacy Day 2025: Know Date, Significance, Theme & More
International Literacy Day 2025: Know Date, Significance, Theme & More

International Literacy Day is observed every year to highlight the importance of literacy as a human right and a foundation for individual empowerment and societal progress.

Sunanda Singh
article-image
International Literacy Day 2025:

International Literacy Day is observed every year to highlight the importance of literacy as a human right and a foundation for individual empowerment and societal progress. Despite technological advances, millions of people across the world still lack basic reading and writing skills, making this day a crucial reminder of the global fight against illiteracy.

Date in 2025

In 2025, International Literacy Day will be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025. It is celebrated annually on the same date, as declared by UNESCO in 1966, to spread awareness about the role of literacy in building inclusive and sustainable societies.

Significance

Literacy encompasses more than just reading and writing; it is a crucial factor for equality, access to opportunities, and social progress. An educated populace leads to improved health results, economic development, and more robust democracies. The day also acts as a reminder of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education), which aims to provide inclusive and equitable education for everyone by 2030.

Theme for 2025

UNESCO has officially announced the theme of the day, each year’s theme highlights contemporary challenges. For 2025, the theme is “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era." It focuses on how literacy can bridge digital divides and empower communities in an era driven by artificial intelligence and technology.

Observances worldwide

On this day, governments, NGOs, schools, and international organizations conduct seminars, literacy drives, community reading sessions, and campaigns to promote education. Special awards are also given to individuals and institutions who make outstanding contributions in promoting literacy.

Final word

International Literacy Day 2025 is not just a celebration but also a call to action, to work towards a world where everyone has the power of words, knowledge, and education to shape their future.

