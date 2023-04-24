Meet India's richest woman- Savitri Jindal with net worth of ₹1,750 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 24, 2023
O.P. Jindal Group matriarch Savitri Jindal is the only woman among the top 10 richest Indians
Savitri Jindal, the chairperson emeritus of Jindal Steel & Power Limited, is the richest woman in India and the only female businessperson on the Forbes List 2023. She has a net worth of ₹ 1,750 crore
She took over the Jindal Group's reins after her husband- Om Prakash Jindal's untimely demise in the chopper crash in 2005 and divided the conglomerate among her four sons
She is also a successful politician, having been elected to the Hisar constituency of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 2005
She was also the Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management in the Haryana government from 2005 to 2009
Jindal is known for her simplicity and dedication to her family
