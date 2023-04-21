6 World's Richest Royal families, one even funded Elon Musk in Twitter acquisition

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 21, 2023
Royal Family of Liechtenstein: The Prince of Liechtenstein, Hans-Adam II, leads the wealthy Royal family of Liechtenstein. The family has a net worth of $4.4 billion
Royal Family of Thailand: The Chakri dynasty is the royal family of Thailand. This royal family's worth is $30-60 billion
The British Royal Family: led by Queen Elizabeth II have an impressive net worth of $88 billion
Royal Family of Morocco: The Alaouite dynasty is the ninth wealthiest royal family in the world, worth $8.2 billion, earned from investments
Royal Family of Abu Dhabi: rule the seven United Arab Emirates and the family’s estimated US$150 billion fortune comes largely from the sale of oil from the 1970s, which allowed the late sheikh to become one of the wealthiest landlords in London. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan succeeded Sheikh Khalifa after his death in May 2022
Royal Family of Saudi Arabia: The family has a net worth is $1.4 trillion. The House of Saud has ruled since 1744 and even named the country after itself. King Salman has ruled since 2015 and is believed to have a fortune of US$18 billion, making him the richest individual royal on the planet
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is believed to be the family’s second wealthiest royal with a net worth of around US$16 billion. The prince funded US$1.9 billion of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
