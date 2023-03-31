Prevention of Blindness Week 2023: All you need to know about it

The Government of India organises ‘Prevention of Blindness Week’, a week-long campaign from April 1 to April 7 that aims to spread awareness about blindness and the blind. It is celebrated in India with various events and activities, along with a factual education on the lives and rights of the blind, and about preventing blindness.

The aim is to bring inclusivity of the blind, and their disability, by working on several institutional aspects such as improving their employment opportunities, building more health institutions for their care; and covering various health-related topics throughout the week.

History

National Society for the Prevention of Blindness was established by Jawaharlal Nehru and Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur in 1960. Since then, the organisation has actively participated and collaborated with Rotary International, and Sight Savers to spread awareness about blindness and work on disability.

Significance

With India being the country with the largest number of blind people, awareness about trachoma, vitamin A deficiency, cataract, and malnutrition are provided to the general public.

Prevention of Blindness Week plays an important role to spread awareness of blindness as a disability. Education related to eye care is provided to general people throughout the week. NGOs, various departments and publication houses are prompted to work together to make the campaign successful. With better awareness of blindness, better preventive measures can be taken.

Events and Activities conducted during this week

Varieties of leaflets, pamphlets and posters displayed on school premises during this week.

During this week-long campaign on the prevention of blindness, the government of India organises various events and activities including free educational material, knowledge of eye ailments and free eye checkups, including cataract detection, are provided at community health centres. Cornea donation for transplantation are also organised to provide preventive measures for congenital eye diseases.