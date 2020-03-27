Praying in times of coronavirus: Now you can virtually visit churches, temples, mosques

The lockdown that is necessary to beat the coronavirus pandemic needn’t keep believers away from their place of worship. Technology comes to the rescue, offering devotees the chance to virtually visit their favourite places of worship and participate in prayers. Here is a selection of virtual darshan sites to visit…

Hinduism

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple

Dedicated to Lord Shri Ganesh, it is located in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. It was originally built by Laxman Vithu and Deubai Patil on 19 November 1801. One of the most popular temples in India, it has a small mandap with the shrine for Siddhi Vinayak ("Ganesha who grants your wish").

http://www.siddhivinayak.org/virtual_darshan.asp

Kashi Vishwanath temple

One of the most famous temples in Varanasi, it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It was constructed in the year 1780 by Maratha monarch, Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore. The online virtual darshan facility broadcasts live feed of the sanctum sanctorum for devotees around the globe.

https://shrikashivishwanath.org/online/live_darshan

ISKCON

International Society for Krishna Consciousness, also popularly known as the Hare Krishna movement is a spiritual society founded by His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada in July 1966 in New York. The aim of ISKCON is to acquaint all with universal principles of self-realization and God consciousness.

http://www.iskconmumbai.com/live-iskcon-juhu-darshan/

https://www.iskconbangalore.org/live-darshan/

Somnath temple

Shree Somnath is first among the twelve Aadi Jyotirlings of India. It has a strategic location on the western coast of India. Somnath means "Lord of the Soma", an epithet of Shiva. Known as "the Shrine Eternal", it is here that Shiva is believed to have appeared as a fiery column of light.

https://www.somnath.org/Home/Live-Darshan

Shri Govind Devji temple

The Vaishnava temple situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan is dedicated to Govind Devji (Lord Krishna). This temple is among the seven temples of Thakur of Vrindavan. The image of the deity (murti) was brought from Vrindavan here by Raja Sawai Jai Singh II, the founder of Jaipur. According to popular legend, Lord Krishna's image in the temple looks exactly like Krishna's form during his incarnation on earth.

http://www.govinddevji.net/live.htm

Sikhism

Join the prayers from Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar. Courtesy of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to spread Sikhism and propagate the roots of Sikhi around the world, live Gurbani is broadcast for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening.

https://igurudwara.com/darbar-sahib-amritsar/

Believers can listen to Gurbani kirtan live every day from Sri Harimandir Sahib (Darbar Sahib or Golden Temple). Starting early morning and continuing till late night.

https://www.sikhnet.com/radio/channel50

Islam

The concept of live prayers through television in Islam apparently doesn’t exist, as Namaz in the congregation happens only when the Imam (one who leads the prayer) is physically present. In these times of distancing, the faithful are hence mostly praying in isolation at home at the prescribed times. Believers can also witness a range of prayers and sermons ranging from live prayers from Makkah to stories of the prophets and stories of compassion.

https://www.islamchannel.tv/live-tv/

Christianity

With masses suspended in churches for the congregation, streaming of masses is enabling the faithful to partially participate in Holy Mass.

Many Catholics followed the Holy Eucharist celebrated by His Eminence, Oswald Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-I_lXxabgo

Devotees can participate in various prayers such as the Angelus, Rosary and Holy mass.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7E-LYc1wivk33iyt5bR5zQ

http://www.catholictv.org/shows/papal-programming

Buddhism

Wishfulfilling Jewel - Prayers to Je Tsongkhapa and Dorje Shugdenuddhism, offers live streaming of chanted prayers.

https://meditationincolorado.org/wishfulfillingjewelprayers

Live Streaming Prayers for World Peace According to the belief that prayers are neither small nor passive actions but a force for change in our shared world. This prayer initiative works to bring peace to the world through the action of meditating together and dedicating prayers for world peace. It includes a guided meditation, talk on Buddhism applied to daily life and a traditional chanted prayer in English.

https://meditationinmaryland.org/upcoming-events/live-streaming-prayers-for-world-peace-sundays-10-1145am-starting-sunday-march-29th/

Judaism

Central Synagogue is an inclusive and welcoming community, which encourages participation from all who seek a connection to Jewish life and want to be part of the sacred community. Besides live streaming of services, any Shabbat or holiday service that is live streamed is also available "on-demand" for one week after its conclusion.

https://www.centralsynagogue.org/worship/live_streaming

Check upcoming schedule for live streaming of services also on

https://www.livecontrol.site/templejudea