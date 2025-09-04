Deepika Padukone's Bold Parisian Look As First Indian Juror At LVHM Prize

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 04, 2025

Deepika Padukone arrived in Paris to mark a historic first- becoming the first Indian juror at the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025, where she joined fashion greats like Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams

For the prestigious event, she turned heads in a statement Louis Vuitton ensemble, perfectly balancing boldness with Parisian elegance

Her outfit featured an oversized silk shirt, splashed with abstract prints in vibrant shades of yellow and brown, complete with a collared deep neckline

To offset the loose silhouette of the top, she paired it with a golden mini skirt designed with dramatic, floor-grazing fringe detailing

Her beauty look was kept chic yet powerful ,nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, contoured

Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorised with bold golden stud earrings, sleek black heels, and a timeless black handbag

With her hair tied into a neat bun, Deepika exuded an edgy yet refined Parisian vibe, cementing her status as a true global style icon

