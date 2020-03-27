5 rules of Yoga to help you combat coronavirus

Yoga is not just asanas and pranayams, but a complete way of life, conceived to enable one to keep working at one's highest goals, always, undaunted by ups and downs of existence. To walk this path, one has to follow certain rules - 5 niyamas, which were first outlined by Maharshi Patanjali around 250 BC in his work Yog Sutras. While these niyamas of Ashtanga yoga are meant to help all humans living in any age, to lead happy, fulfilling lives, these are particularly relevant in today's stressed times, when the bulk of humanity is battling a formidable enemy, and is ridden with uncertainties. The five ancient niyamas which we can follow today to advantage:

Saucha: It means cleanliness. Cleanliness of one's body, mind and external surroundings. While physical hygiene can be achieved through exercises, (asanas, pranayams), kriyas (cleansing actions like jalaneti,) and right diet, mental hygiene is equally important as stress lowers immunity. Clean the mind by flooding it with noble thoughts. Read good messages, study any subject, listen to uplifting music and spiritual discourses, watch inspiring films, and pray sincerely. Just as we do not put garbage in our mouths, so also at all times, we need to be conscious of the words, images, etc. with which we fill our minds -- for our good mental health.