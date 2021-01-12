Pongal 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages to share on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram

Pongal is a 4 day long harvest celebration festival. The beginning of the festival goes way back to the Sangam Age. However, many believe that the festival is at least 2000 years old.
On Pongal, people worship and pay tribute to the Sun God as well as Lord Indra for allowing farmers to attain better yields and for showering adequate water needed for the crops.
On the auspicious occasion, here are the best images and messages to wish your closed ones a very happy Pongal.
1. On this bounteous occasion…May you celebrate with joy…
May happiness come to you…In all abundance…
Happy Pongal!
2. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, good luck enter your home and success touch your feet. Wishing you a very happy Pongal.
3. Between beautiful kolams and auspicious decoration, let us meet, greet and, of course, eat, Happy Pongal!.
4. Pot Rice to Sun, God Sugarcane to cow and ox
Sweet rise to you and me, Good milk to friends and family
Happy Pongal!
5. As you celebrate the festival of Pongal, with a lot of fervor and cheer, this warm greeting comes your way, with a world of good wishes for every joy and happiness
6. आपके दिल में प्यार और आकर्षण उसी तरह बढ़े,
जिस तरह बर्तन में पोंगल दूध, पोंगल की शुभकामनाएं
7. May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!
8. May the festival of Pongal fill your life with sweetness! May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life. Wish you a Happy Pongal’.
9. May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!
10. Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal!
