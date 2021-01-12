Pongal 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages to share on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram

Pongal is a 4 day long harvest celebration festival. The beginning of the festival goes way back to the Sangam Age. However, many believe that the festival is at least 2000 years old.

On Pongal, people worship and pay tribute to the Sun God as well as Lord Indra for allowing farmers to attain better yields and for showering adequate water needed for the crops.

On the auspicious occasion, here are the best images and messages to wish your closed ones a very happy Pongal.