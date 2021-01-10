New Year 2021: Getting in festive mood with Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Lohri

“Festivals are the best way to revive our social ties, which we have been missing the most during corona times. They not only bind us together as a society, but also bring a lot of happiness into our lives,” says Swarali Puranik, a homemaker, from Bengaluru.

“I have missed all the gup-shup and friendly banters we used to have while getting together to celebrate the festival. It’s a mixture of keeping up with our culture and bonding together as a society,” adds Swarali, who plans to carry out a few activities for a social cause as her way of worshipping the sun (Surya Devta as she loves to address).

Sesame seeds (til) is one of the primary elements in sweets made and distributed during Makar Sankranti. Even this traditional delicacy is today looked upon as a medicinal component to wage a war against virus in a festive way. “We all know that sesame seeds are heaty in nature with several medicinal properties. This year I have decided to distribute more til ladoos as a part of tradition, and also to ensure my loved ones increase their body’s resistance to combat virus,” says Umakant Parsekar, who runs a garment shop in Mumbai.

While adults this year have more of a philosophical outlook on Makar Sankranti, for 12-year-old Atul Gaikwad, a resident of Bhandup, Mumbai, flying kites is the sole reason to celebrate the festival. “Kites is what I can think of right now. I have already started making them at home, since I don’t know if I will get new ones this year in the market. My friends from the building and I will go to the terrace early in the morning to fly kites,” he happily adds.

On the eve of Makar Sankranti, the north gets into festive mode for Lohri, which marks the end of winter, extending a traditional welcome to longer days and shorter nights. “Finally, we have something to cheer about and celebrate. It has been a tough year for all of us, but now with Lohri round the corner we have already started prepping for the festival,” says Kirpal Bhasin, an automobile engineer from Jalandhar. “We are a joint family, so this year we have decided to enjoy to the fullest and gear-up for the year ahead. No point in thinking of the past, it is time to remember the almighty and participate in the festivities of Lohri,” says Kirpal.