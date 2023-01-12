e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityLohri 2023: Wishes and greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Lohri 2023: Wishes and greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Lohri di laakh laakh badhaiya! Looking out for adorable messages to wish your loved ones this festival, we have you covered.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Lohri 2023 | Pinterest
Follow us on

The festival of harvest, Lohri, is celebrated on January13 every year. The word Lohri comes from ‘Tilohri’ i.e. ‘til’ meaning sesame and ‘rorhi’ meaning jaggery/gur.

The day is marked with dancing, singing and having traditional food. People come together and celebrate the festival by lighting Lohri (bonfire) outside their homes. It is believed that offering food items to the God of Fire on this day helps take away all negativity from life and brings in prosperity.

Here are the best messages and images to wish your loved ones a very happening and prosperous 'Lohri'

1. May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Lohri!

2. पॉपकॉर्न की खुशबू, मूंगफली की बहार,

लोहड़ी का त्योहार आने को तैयार,

थोड़ी सी मस्ती, थोड़ा सा प्यार।।

मुबारक हो आपको लोहड़ी का त्योहार

3. May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with warmth of joy, happiness and love. Happy Lohri!

Read Also
'Khaana mangoge, langar denge': Sikh man's version of the Blinkit-Zomato billboard trend goes viral
article-image

4. फिर आ गयी भांगड़ा के बारी,

लोहड़ी मानाने की करो तैयारी,

आग के पास सब आओ,

सुंदर मुंदरीए जोर से गाओ।।

लोहड़ी की ढेर सारी बधाईयां..

5. Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali and popcorn with all and spread happiness. Happy Lohri!

6. सर्दी की थर्राहट में मूंगफली, रेवड़ी और गुड़ की मिठास के साथ

लोहड़ी मुबारक हो आपको

दोस्ती और रिश्ते की गर्माहट के साथ

हैप्पी लोहड़ी 2021

Read Also
A 'Happy Lohri' is incomplete without these food items
article-image

7. May this Lohri bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into huge achievements. Happy Lohri 2021!

8. Punjabi Bhangra te makhan-malai, punjabi tadka te dal frai, tuhanu LOHRI de lakh lakh vadhai..!! HAPPY LOHRI

9. May you enjoy this festival with lots of singing and dancing, enjoyment and merriment. Wishing you lots of smiles and success this Lohri.”

10. "Let us dance around the bonfire and spread happiness and joys around us to make it a memorable Lohri for everyone. A very Happy Lohri to all.”

Read Also
From pizza langar to foot massage machines: How people are rushing to help protesting farmers at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lohri 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the festival

Lohri 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the festival

Lohri 2023: Wishes and greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Lohri 2023: Wishes and greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Guiding Light: Realisation that can end corruption

Guiding Light: Realisation that can end corruption

Guiding Light: Makara Sankranti

Guiding Light: Makara Sankranti

Makar Sankranti 2023: All you need to know about the hindu festival that is aligned with the solar...

Makar Sankranti 2023: All you need to know about the hindu festival that is aligned with the solar...