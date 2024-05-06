Guiding Light: Delays Are Not Denials

Representative Image | File

Sri Ramakrishna walked across the paddy-fields in the vicinity of the Dakshineswar Temple. A few disciples were with him. To them he spoke of the Life of the Spirit.

And as they listened to him, they said, “Never have we heard a man speak as he speaketh to us!”

And one of the disciples said, “Master, for many years have I worshipped God and called out to Him with tears in my eyes. And I have lived a pure life. And I have served friends and strangers to the best of my ability. But God seems to me as remote as ever. And now the thought comes to me that the time I have given to my devotions is time wasted. And I say to myself, not this the life for me!”

The Master smiled.

Then, pointing towards the tillers of the soil working in nearby fields, he said, “Two classes of farmers there be. There are those who are farmers by birth; their ancestors, like them, were farmers. And they keep on tilling the soil even though it does not rain for years together and they harvest no crop. Come famine, come floods, they despair not! They do not desert their fields.

“But there is another type of farmer. He takes to agriculture with the sole purpose of making profits. And such as he is disheartened by a single season of drought.”

The Master continued, “The true devotee of God never gives up his devotions. He keeps on repeating the Name of God, he keeps on singing the glories of the Beloved, he keeps on shedding unbounded tears, even though he is not once blessed with the vision of God!”

On another occasion, the Master said, “The pearl-diver dives, again and again, in the sea. And though every time he comes out empty-handed, he does not despair of it. But he dives again and again and still again, in the assurance that he will get what he seeks.”

“The pilgrim in search of God must do likewise. If you have not had a vision of God after several months or years of strenuous devotional practice, be not depressed. But re-double your efforts and in patience, wait. For, remember, His delays are not denials. The Lord ever appeareth to His devotees at the right time!”

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader