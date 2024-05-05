Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: How To Deal With The Monkey Mind

Representational Image | Pixabay

Our mind is always focused on what we want and we are busy wanting something all the time. Before one want vanishes, another comes up; they are in a queue! When we ponder over this very nature of our mind, the question “what is the purpose of life?” comes up. This very question is a sign of being human and it enlivens the human values in us.

Don't be in a hurry to find an answer to the question; be with the question. The question itself is like a tool by which you can go deeper within yourself. Deep inside everyone is smiling, but we are not in touch with that smile. Getting in touch with that smile, being natural, simple and innocent is enlightenment. Enlightenment is all about living from a depth of life, not getting stressed in any circumstances, being able to influence circumstances and situations rather than get influenced by them. Enlightenment is not an achievement. Getting rid of ignorance is an achievement but enlightenment is our very nature.

Human and Divine are not separate. Human is the outer skin, the Divine is what lies inside and stress is the outermost covering. Human is the link between divine and animalistic tendencies. It is like being on a bridge in between - on one side, there is the pull of the divine qualities and on the other, of animalistic qualities. That is why there is more conflict inside human being than anywhere else. Animals are blissful; they have no problems. The divine too has no problem. It is the human who has all the problems.

Observe the nature of the mind. The mind clings onto the negative quality. Ten compliments and one insult, the mind will remember the insult only. The mind always vacillates between the past and the future. When the mind is in the past, it’s angry about something that has already happened; but anger is meaningless as we can’t alter the past. And when the mind is in the future, it’s anxious about something that may or may not happen. What will happen to me tomorrow? Do you notice that you had the same question last year, two years ago also? But when we are in the present moment and look back, our anxiousness and anger appear so meaningless. So when anger and anxiousness drop off, the mind just becomes full of joy, full of love.

The mind always doubts that which is positive. Have you observed this? We doubt when someone says I love you very much, but we don’t doubt when someone gets angry. We doubt our happiness, joy and good qualities in us. But we never doubt when we are depressed or angry. We don't doubt the negative qualities in people. We start from the point that everyone in the world is hopeless and we try to find where there is some goodness, some trustworthiness. Doubt has a place in life; doubt the negativity in yourself and the people around you. Then trust in our life grows naturally and trust is innocence. When there is trust there is no fear in life.