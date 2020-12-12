From pizza langar to foot massage machines: How people are rushing to help protesting farmers at Delhi border

For over two weeks now, farmers from various parts of India have converged in and around the national capital, protesting against three recently passed Farm Acts.
Several people and NGOs are coming ahead to help these protesting farmers. While some are providing them with food, others are making sure that the farmers stay fit by installing foot massage machines.
Khalsa Aid India has set up this makeshift space as a massage centre and temporary shelter home for the farmers who were sleeping in uncomfortable spaces.
Menstrual hygiene was one issue the women were facing at the protest site. Khalsa Aid installed portable washrooms for men and women respectively. The team has sanitary napkins in stock for the women in need.
With six rounds of talks with the Centre has yielded no results, farmers have now announced their intention to intensify the protests, blocking highways and railway tracks and more.
After rejecting the Centre's proposal to amend the recently enacted farm laws, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.
With the protests now in their 17th day, farmers closed two toll plazas in Haryana's Ambala and Karnal late last night, letting the vehicles cross without paying the duty. They also planned to block the Delhi-Jaipur.
While the government insists that the door continues to be open for talks, the agitating farmers recently announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14. They also said that they would make toll booths 'free'.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)