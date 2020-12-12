From pizza langar to foot massage machines: How people are rushing to help protesting farmers at Delhi border

With six rounds of talks with the Centre has yielded no results, farmers have now announced their intention to intensify the protests, blocking highways and railway tracks and more.

After rejecting the Centre's proposal to amend the recently enacted farm laws, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

With the protests now in their 17th day, farmers closed two toll plazas in Haryana's Ambala and Karnal late last night, letting the vehicles cross without paying the duty. They also planned to block the Delhi-Jaipur.

While the government insists that the door continues to be open for talks, the agitating farmers recently announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14. They also said that they would make toll booths 'free'.

(With inputs from agencies)