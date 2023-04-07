Pink Moon 2023: See stunning pictures of this year's first supermoon

The full moon in April is known as the 'Pink Moon', which is also one of the first supermoons of 2023. People around the world witnessed the first pink moon of the year on Thursday, March 6.
April's moon is called the 'Pink Moon' because it is named after an early spring flower, also known as a perennial wildflower plant. This full moon is also known as the 'fish moon' or 'sprouting grass moon'. In India, this day is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti by the Hindus according to the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.
What is a supermoon?
Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term ‘supermoon’ in 1979, it is used to refer to either a new or full moon that is closest to the Earth or occurs when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. These supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.
Moon watchers lit up Twitter and other social media sites on Thursday morning with stunning images and footage of April 2023's 'Pink Moon.'
Here are some of the stunning pictures of Pink Moon 2023:
