Pink Moon 2023: See stunning pictures of this year's first supermoon

Pink Moon 2023 | Twitter/Rami Ammoun

The full moon in April is known as the 'Pink Moon', which is also one of the first supermoons of 2023. People around the world witnessed the first pink moon of the year on Thursday, March 6.

April's moon is called the 'Pink Moon' because it is named after an early spring flower, also known as a perennial wildflower plant. This full moon is also known as the 'fish moon' or 'sprouting grass moon'. In India, this day is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti by the Hindus according to the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

What is a supermoon?

Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term ‘supermoon’ in 1979, it is used to refer to either a new or full moon that is closest to the Earth or occurs when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. These supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

Moon watchers lit up Twitter and other social media sites on Thursday morning with stunning images and footage of April 2023's 'Pink Moon.'

Here are some of the stunning pictures of Pink Moon 2023:

My capture of last night's "Pink" full moon, captured using a 12" telescope and a camera I usually use for nebulae. The Pink Moon isn't pink at all, but the same ball of dust and rock it always is. Still, incredibly beautiful. Thousands of miles of magnificent desolation. pic.twitter.com/EnT8VpHQvY — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) April 6, 2023

The Full Pink Moon of Tonight 🌸🌕 #PinkMoon pic.twitter.com/9PbAMeuqzt — Rami Ammoun (@rami_astro) April 6, 2023

Here's a #timelapse of this morning's #pinkmoon setting behind #SpaceNeedle in the #Seattle skyline.

Shooting a moon alignment video requires pretty precise location planning as you can't move your tripod once you start. I plan these shots using @Photopills.

Camera: Fujifilm… pic.twitter.com/NdyMT65Tr9 — Sigma Sreedharan (@sigmas) April 5, 2023

A Nod to the bountiful blooming flowers and trees that the spring weather brings. Presenting you the Pink Moon. pic.twitter.com/2gVOu80BMi — Abdur rehman (@theysayark) April 5, 2023

While you were sleeping! The almost #fullmoon behind #SpaceNeedle on its way down early this morning in #Seattle. #PaschalFullMoon is the first full moon of Spring, also known as #PinkMoon. pic.twitter.com/b0OLhpUnwu — Sigma Sreedharan (@sigmas) April 5, 2023

FULL PINK MOON 🌕🌸



LOOK: Photographer Gaijin Gajes captured photos of tonight's full Pink Moon in its spectacular appearance, as seen from Baggao town in Cagayan province on Thursday, April 6.



📸: Gaijin Gajes | @vesgarcia_ #BeAnINQUIRER pic.twitter.com/K6B8pi0g0N — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) April 6, 2023

Here Is the Full Pink Moon 2023🥺💙

Most beautiful Moon of This Holy Month! pic.twitter.com/oyhKEGgNlX — Malik Naveed Photography🌙 (@photobynaveed) April 5, 2023