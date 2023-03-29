5 Planets align near the Moon; check out Amitabh Bachchan's video & some of the best captures

5 Planets align near the Moon | Twitter

On March 28, five planets—Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars, and the Moon aligned in an arc across the evening sky, with some visible to the naked eye. This rare sight is often called 'a planetary parade.'

This planetary alignment is exceptionally unusual since it contains Uranus, one of the hardest planets to spot from Earth.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan posted a video of the rare sighting on his Twitter account. He wrote, "T 4600- What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too."

T 4600 - What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too .. pic.twitter.com/eEob2dBxAJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2023

Apart from the Bollywood superstar, many other space enthusiasts took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of the rare planetary parade. Here are some of the captures: