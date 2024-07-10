Pina Colada Day 2024: Easy Pina Colada Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home

National Pina Colada Day is observed on July 10 to celebrate the iconic tropical cocktail that has delighted drinkers for many years. It is a refreshing cocktail drink made with creamy coconut, tangy pineapple, and rum, offering a sweet and creamy taste. Transport yourself to a sunny beach by trying easy pina colada cocktail recipes at home by Monika Alcobev.
Classic Pina Colada
Canva
Ingredients:
2 oz white rum
1 oz coconut cream
1 oz heavy cream
6 oz fresh pineapple juice
1/2 cup crushed ice
Pineapple slice and maraschino cherry for garnish
Steps to make:
Step 1: Add white rum, coconut cream, heavy cream, pineapple juice, and crushed ice into a blender.
Step 2: Blend until smooth and our into a chilled glass.
Step 3: Garnish with a pineapple slice and a maraschino cherry
Tropical Cuban Delight
Canva
Steps to make:
2 oz white rum
1 oz coconut milk
1 oz lime juice
4 oz pineapple juice
1/2 cup crushed ice
Pineapple wedge for garnish
Steps to make:
Step 1: Combine the white rum, coconut milk, lime juice, pineapple juice, and crushed ice in a blender.
Step 2: Blend until smooth and creamy and pour into a tall glass.
Step 3: Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy.
Diplomatic Mango Fusion
Canva
Ingredients:
2 oz white rum
1 oz coconut cream
1 oz mango puree
4 oz pineapple juice
1/2 cup crushed ice
Mango slice and pineapple leaf for garnish
Steps to make:
Step 1: In a blender, add the white rum, coconut cream, mango puree, pineapple juice, and crushed ice.
Step 2: Blend until smooth and pour into a large glass.
Step 3: Garnish with a mango slice and a pineapple leaf.