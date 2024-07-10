 Pina Colada Day 2024: Easy Pina Colada Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
Pina Colada Day 2024: Easy Pina Colada Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
National Pina Colada Day is observed on July 10 to celebrate the iconic tropical cocktail that has delighted drinkers for many years. It is a refreshing cocktail drink made with creamy coconut, tangy pineapple, and rum, offering a sweet and creamy taste. Transport yourself to a sunny beach by trying easy pina colada cocktail recipes at home by Monika Alcobev.

Classic Pina Colada

Ingredients:

2 oz white rum

1 oz coconut cream

1 oz heavy cream

6 oz fresh pineapple juice

1/2 cup crushed ice

Pineapple slice and maraschino cherry for garnish

Steps to make:

Step 1: Add white rum, coconut cream, heavy cream, pineapple juice, and crushed ice into a blender.

Step 2: Blend until smooth and our into a chilled glass.

Step 3: Garnish with a pineapple slice and a maraschino cherry

Tropical Cuban Delight

Ingredients:

2 oz white rum

1 oz coconut milk

1 oz lime juice

4 oz pineapple juice

1/2 cup crushed ice

Pineapple wedge for garnish

Steps to make:

Step 1: Combine the white rum, coconut milk, lime juice, pineapple juice, and crushed ice in a blender.

Step 2: Blend until smooth and creamy and pour into a tall glass.

Step 3: Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy.

Diplomatic Mango Fusion

Ingredients:

2 oz white rum

1 oz coconut cream

1 oz mango puree

4 oz pineapple juice

1/2 cup crushed ice

Mango slice and pineapple leaf for garnish

Steps to make:

Step 1: In a blender, add the white rum, coconut cream, mango puree, pineapple juice, and crushed ice.

Step 2: Blend until smooth and pour into a large glass.

Step 3: Garnish with a mango slice and a pineapple leaf.

