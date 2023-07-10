5 Pina Colada Variations That Will Transport You To Paradise

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Pina Colada Day (Piña Colada) is celebrated every year on June 10. The frosty creamy concoction first created in Puerto Rico in 1954, derives its name from its creation where Piña means 'Pineapple' and Colada means 'Strained'
Classic Pina Colada consists of rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, and crushed ice. It's a tropical and refreshing cocktail that's perfect for a hot summer day
Strawberry Pina Colada is a twist to the classic recipe by incorporating fresh strawberries. Blend together rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, fresh strawberries, and ice for a delightful fruity variation
Mango Pina Colada is perfect for a tropical twist, use mango instead of pineapple. Blend together rum, mango chunks, coconut cream, pineapple juice, and ice for a luscious and exotic Pina Colada
Blue Pina Colada is made by adding a touch of blue curaçao liqueur to give your drink a vibrant blue hue. Blend together rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, blue curaçao, and ice for a visually appealing and delicious cocktail
Virgin Pina Colada is for the one who prefer a non-alcoholic version. You can make a virgin Pina Colad by simply omitting the rum and blend together pineapple juice, coconut cream, and ice for a refreshing and family-friendly beverage
